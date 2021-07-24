Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,776 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Perrigo worth $34,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 95.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.