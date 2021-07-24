Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of AGCO worth $37,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

NYSE AGCO opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

