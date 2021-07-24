Millennium Management LLC Has $34.86 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Huntsman worth $34,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

