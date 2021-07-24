Millennium Management LLC Has $35.89 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Vontier worth $35,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

