Millennium Management LLC Has $37.76 Million Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 149.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,854 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.72% of The Howard Hughes worth $37,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 225,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after buying an additional 97,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 570,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

