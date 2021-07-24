Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 480.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 662,376 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Jabil worth $41,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after acquiring an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

