Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,273 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.44% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $34,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

BLMN stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

