Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,266 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Oshkosh worth $35,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.90 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

