Millennium Management LLC Makes New $39.81 Million Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 540,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,805,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.14% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $98.44 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

