Millennium Management LLC Purchases 150,988 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Robert Half International worth $34,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $98.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. Truist Securities increased their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

