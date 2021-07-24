Millennium Management LLC Purchases 373,393 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $32,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,705,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 348,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.23 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

