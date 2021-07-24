Millennium Management LLC Purchases 63,335 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Deckers Outdoor worth $39,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $405.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $411.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.