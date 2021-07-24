Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.00% of International Game Technology worth $32,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,476,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $22,557,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $15,248,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE:IGT opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.