Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 253.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Life Storage worth $33,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 12.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $116.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

