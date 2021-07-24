Millennium Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $32,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $475.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

