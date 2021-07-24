Millennium Management LLC Sells 964,675 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,675 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Sotera Health worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

SHC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

