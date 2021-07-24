MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $48.38 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $209,947.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00013148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00407922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.43 or 0.01334449 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000156 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,757,932 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.