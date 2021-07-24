Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $235.91 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $235.91 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.92 or 0.99964053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00886035 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 181,075,830 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

