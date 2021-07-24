Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Capitalization Tops $18,481.53

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $18,481.53 and approximately $3,676.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00119703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00143772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,764.38 or 0.99661023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.23 or 0.00883223 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

