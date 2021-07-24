Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $157.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,299,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

