Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $2.81 on Major Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00008294 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $218.19 million and $14.04 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00111581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.58 or 1.00339916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.53 or 0.00894072 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

