Mirror Protocol Price Hits $2.86 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00008322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $222.52 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,412.62 or 1.00057040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.00879980 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.