Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,081.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $366.11 or 0.01078027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.92 million and approximately $20,081.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00123461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00144813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,793.40 or 0.99506535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.55 or 0.00884999 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,261 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.