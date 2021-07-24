Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops One Day Volume of $48,318.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $19.68 or 0.00057332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $48,318.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00125147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00144705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,381.22 or 1.00173467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.00888618 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

