Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $23.52 or 0.00069144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $31.05 million and $77,620.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00122152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00144530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,076.26 or 1.00159578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00884797 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,319,906 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

