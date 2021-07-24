Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $26.83 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $49.43 or 0.00144438 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $26.83 million and approximately $198,331.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00123577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.16 or 0.99779196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00874059 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 542,699 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

