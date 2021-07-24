MktCoin (MLM) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MktCoin has a market cap of $7,536.62 and $12.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MktCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00123461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00144813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,793.40 or 0.99506535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.55 or 0.00884999 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

