Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.66% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE MOD remained flat at $$15.93 during midday trading on Friday. 238,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,697. The firm has a market cap of $822.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

