Monero Classic Reaches One Day Volume of $20,804.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $20,804.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.45 or 0.00615151 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 149.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

