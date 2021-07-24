Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,963.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $24,963.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.26 or 0.00605390 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 169.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

