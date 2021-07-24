MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $361.54 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,376 shares of company stock worth $77,895,539. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

