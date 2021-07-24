Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Monro worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

