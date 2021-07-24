Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.84.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th.
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $74.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.
