Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $74.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.