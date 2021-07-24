Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 7,465.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.27% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 360,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEG stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

