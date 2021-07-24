Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 7,465.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.27% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $50.32 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

