MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $36.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00368322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,526,338 coins and its circulating supply is 24,505,837 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

