More Coin (MORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $267.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $105,582.27 and approximately $267.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00863843 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

