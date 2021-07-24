Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,777,630 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Amphenol worth $274,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

