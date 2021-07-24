Morgan Stanley Acquires 324,317 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.65% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $260,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.16. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

