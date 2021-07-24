Morgan Stanley Acquires 344,660 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.02% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $278,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 57,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $511,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $75.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03.

