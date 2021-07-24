Morgan Stanley Acquires 674,309 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $275,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

