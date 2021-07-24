Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 186.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $254,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after buying an additional 230,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.