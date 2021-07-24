Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.02% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $278,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 694.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 196,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 169,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

