Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Marriott International worth $292,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

