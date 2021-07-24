Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Peloton Interactive worth $266,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 913,100 shares worth $101,899,388. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTON opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.88. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.68 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

