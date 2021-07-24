Morgan Stanley Buys 1,593,547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $298,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,534,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.