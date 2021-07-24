Morgan Stanley Buys 202,577 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.67% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $258,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20.

