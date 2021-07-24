Morgan Stanley Buys 257,279 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $280,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 269,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

