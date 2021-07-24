Morgan Stanley Buys 571,107 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.90% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $257,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

