Morgan Stanley Buys 94,114 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $252,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $182.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.92. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $184.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

